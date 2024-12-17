Left Menu

Hygienic Research Institute Shines at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024

Savita Chhabra of Hygienic Research Institute was an honorary guest at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024. The event celebrated remarkable achievements across various fields, with HRIPL's brand Streax playing a key role. It highlights the institute's influence and commitment to excellence in beauty and personal care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST
Hygienic Research Institute Shines at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024
Savita Chhabra and Asha Parekh honor Shalini Passi with Breakthrough Influencer Award at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Limited celebrated a significant achievement as its Founder and Board Advisor, Savita Chhabra, was distinguished as one of the honorary guests at the esteemed NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards. Held on December 6th at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, her presence underscored the institute's dedication to industry excellence.

Bringing together luminaries from various sectors, the event highlighted the notable contributions of individuals pivotal in shaping India's future. Chhabra, alongside renowned actress Asha Parekh, presented the 'Breakthrough Influencer of the Year 2024' award to internet sensation Shalini Passi, recognizing her impact in driving innovation.

Adding to the evening's allure, Streax, an HRIPL brand, shared the spotlight as the Official Hair Styling Partner, creating sophisticated styles for NDTV's hosts. Celebrating diverse accomplishments, the gathering was enriched with inspiring speeches and cultural performances, capturing India's unity and creativity. HRIPL, a leader in beauty and personal care, continues its legacy since 1957, known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024