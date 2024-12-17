Hygienic Research Institute Shines at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024

New Delhi: Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Limited celebrated a significant achievement as its Founder and Board Advisor, Savita Chhabra, was distinguished as one of the honorary guests at the esteemed NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards. Held on December 6th at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, her presence underscored the institute's dedication to industry excellence.

Bringing together luminaries from various sectors, the event highlighted the notable contributions of individuals pivotal in shaping India's future. Chhabra, alongside renowned actress Asha Parekh, presented the 'Breakthrough Influencer of the Year 2024' award to internet sensation Shalini Passi, recognizing her impact in driving innovation.

Adding to the evening's allure, Streax, an HRIPL brand, shared the spotlight as the Official Hair Styling Partner, creating sophisticated styles for NDTV's hosts. Celebrating diverse accomplishments, the gathering was enriched with inspiring speeches and cultural performances, capturing India's unity and creativity. HRIPL, a leader in beauty and personal care, continues its legacy since 1957, known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)