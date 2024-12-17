India's Pursuit: Understanding the Cost of Doing Business

India's premier policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has called for research proposals focused on the 'Cost of Doing Business in India' as the nation faces increasing competition from Vietnam, China, and Indonesia, known for their lower business operational costs.

The study, deemed essential for understanding India's economic competitiveness, will cover aspects of establishing, operating, and expanding businesses, addressing factors like labor, capital, utilities, and regulatory compliance. The analysis seeks to guide policymakers in optimizing India's business environment.

Amid shifts in global trade and investment strategies post-pandemic, the research will evaluate how India can implement necessary reforms to reduce business costs, thereby enhancing productivity and innovation, and attracting foreign direct investments. The project is slated for a four-month completion timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)