Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A fatal incident struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday as a burning tree collapsed onto a truck, leading to the death of the driver and injury of a helper in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, according to officials.

The mishap happened in the Nachalana area, where a forest fire caused the tree to fall onto the truck. Driver Muzamil Gul, aged 38, and his helper Owais Ahmed were rushed to a sub-district hospital in Banihal, where Gul succumbed to his injuries, authorities reported.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent S P Singh has requested the assistance of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, equipped with specialized cutters and tools, to manage the situation safely and efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)