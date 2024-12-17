Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
A fatal accident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when a burning tree fell on a truck. Driver Muzamil Gul died, and his helper, Owais Ahmed, was injured. The incident took place in Ramban district’s Nachalana area. Traffic DSP S P Singh has called for SDRF assistance.
A fatal incident struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday as a burning tree collapsed onto a truck, leading to the death of the driver and injury of a helper in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, according to officials.
The mishap happened in the Nachalana area, where a forest fire caused the tree to fall onto the truck. Driver Muzamil Gul, aged 38, and his helper Owais Ahmed were rushed to a sub-district hospital in Banihal, where Gul succumbed to his injuries, authorities reported.
Traffic Deputy Superintendent S P Singh has requested the assistance of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, equipped with specialized cutters and tools, to manage the situation safely and efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
