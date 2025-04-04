Boosting Soybean Consumption: A Path to Enhanced Protein Intake in India

In a concerted effort to tackle the pervasive issue of protein deficiency, Dr. Suresh Itapu, Chairman of the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, has pushed for a significant boost in soybean consumption across India. Speaking at a recent conference, Dr. Itapu highlighted the stark reality faced by many non-vegetarians who also suffer from protein deficiencies.

Currently, India's per capita soybean intake stands at a mere two grams daily, prompting calls for an increase to between 15 and 20 grams. In stark contrast, China and Japan boast significantly higher daily intakes of 40 grams and 30 grams, respectively. Despite the presence of approximately 3,000 soy milk and tofu producers in India, there is a pressing need for quality raw materials, leading to demands for the government to allow low-tariff imports from the United States.

Kevin Roepke, Regional Director of the United States Soybean Export Council, noted the potential for bilateral collaboration between the US and India in soybean trade, expressing optimism despite the current uncertainty surrounding reciprocal tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)