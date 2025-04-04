Left Menu

Delhi Joins Forces with Centre to Boost Healthcare Access with Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Delhi government is set to collaborate with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, offering eligible families health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh annually. A significant step to expand access to quality and cashless healthcare for economically-weaker sections in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, the Delhi government will sign an MoU with the Centre this Saturday to roll out the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The decision was finalized in a meeting led by Gupta, attended by cabinet ministers and senior health officials. The initiative promises health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per annum for eligible families, combining Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up from the Delhi government.

Following the MoU signing, the government plans to kick off a campaign for resident enrollment under the scheme, which is set to provide cashless treatment across 1,961 procedures, with 91 hospitals already empanelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

