Left Menu

Revolutionizing Airport Management: Hyderabad Airport Launches India's First Digital Twin-Powered APOC

WAISL unveils India's inaugural Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. This landmark technology offers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and operational optimization, aiming to enhance airport efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:35 IST
Revolutionizing Airport Management: Hyderabad Airport Launches India's First Digital Twin-Powered APOC
WAISL, launches Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad International Airport. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move for Indian aviation, WAISL has introduced the country's first Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The unveiling, conducted by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, marks a pivotal development in airport management technology.

WAISL's state-of-the-art APSOC integrates over 40 modules and monitors more than 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), handling an impressive 40 million passengers annually. By implementing technologies such as Digital Twin and Artificial Intelligence, the solution provides a 360-degree view of airport operations, offering predictive and prescriptive insights for enhanced efficiency.

Partnering with Kloudspot and AWS, WAISL aims to export this innovative solution to airports worldwide. Beyond just a technological achievement, the advanced system offers airports significant business advantages by optimizing capacity, reducing operational costs, and improving passenger experiences through real-time analytics. This milestone reinforces WAISL's position as a leader in digital transformation within the global aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024