Revolutionizing Airport Management: Hyderabad Airport Launches India's First Digital Twin-Powered APOC

In a groundbreaking move for Indian aviation, WAISL has introduced the country's first Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The unveiling, conducted by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, marks a pivotal development in airport management technology.

WAISL's state-of-the-art APSOC integrates over 40 modules and monitors more than 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), handling an impressive 40 million passengers annually. By implementing technologies such as Digital Twin and Artificial Intelligence, the solution provides a 360-degree view of airport operations, offering predictive and prescriptive insights for enhanced efficiency.

Partnering with Kloudspot and AWS, WAISL aims to export this innovative solution to airports worldwide. Beyond just a technological achievement, the advanced system offers airports significant business advantages by optimizing capacity, reducing operational costs, and improving passenger experiences through real-time analytics. This milestone reinforces WAISL's position as a leader in digital transformation within the global aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)