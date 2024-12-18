ADB to Support Uzbekistan’s Preschool Education Expansion through Public-Private Partnerships

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been appointed as a transaction advisor by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Preschool and School Education and Ministry of Economy and Finance to assist in the development of high-quality preschool education through public–private partnerships (PPPs) in the regions of Jizzakh, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, and Tashkent. This follows ADB’s existing advisory services for establishing 100 preschools in the Samarkand region.

ADB’s new advisory role will contribute to the establishment of up to 500 preschools across the five regions, potentially benefiting 75,000 students. This initiative is aligned with Uzbekistan’s Strategy 2030, which aims to modernize and upgrade the national education system.

“ADB’s transaction advisory support will bring best practices in the management and operation of preschools and help enhance the quality and sustainability of preschool education,” said Kanokpan Lao-Araya, ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan. “These projects mark another step toward ADB supporting private sector development in Uzbekistan. They will contribute to the development of an education system aligned with international standards.”

The pre-school expansion will play a crucial role in enhancing early childhood education across Uzbekistan, ensuring more children have access to quality education. This is a significant effort in helping the country meet its long-term educational goals.

Supporting the Public and Private Sector for Successful PPP Implementation

ADB’s role will include project preparation, structuring, and support for the procurement of qualified private partners to implement the projects. This advisory service is part of ADB’s continued commitment to strengthening the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in Uzbekistan.

So far, ADB has provided valuable support for PPPs across various sectors in Uzbekistan, including education, health, renewable energy, utilities, waste management, and water. This experience will be leveraged to guide the government and private sector stakeholders in developing successful, sustainable partnerships.

A Vision for the Future of Education in Uzbekistan

With the establishment of up to 500 preschools and the continued development of the country’s education system, ADB’s efforts aim to lay a strong foundation for Uzbekistan’s education sector, ensuring that it is equipped to meet the needs of a growing and evolving society. The ADB’s support will also be crucial in ensuring that Uzbekistan meets its educational targets under Strategy 2030, building a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable education system for future generations.