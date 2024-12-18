Hardesh Chawla Celebrated as Influential Innovator at Dubai's Prestigious Event

December 15, 2024, Dubai, UAE – Hardesh Chawla, co-founder of Essentia Environments, has been acknowledged by ELITE Magazine as one of the ELITE Most Influential. This recognition was part of a star-studded event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, placing Chawla among notable Indian figures such as Karan Johar and Vivek Oberoi.

Chawla has pioneered a new era of luxury interiors, seamlessly blending opulence with functionality, under the leadership of Essentia Environments. The company stands as a leader in high-end interior and architectural solutions. ELITE Magazine, led by Puraskar Thadani, celebrates such trailblazers shaping the future across various industries and is renowned for hosting events at globally iconic locations.

Founder of ELITE Magazine, Puraskar Thadani, remarked, 'Hardesh Chawla embodies the spirit of influence and innovation deserving of recognition.' This prestigious event was supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, reinforcing its role as a top-tier platform honoring global excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)