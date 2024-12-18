Left Menu

Hardesh Chawla Celebrated as Influential Innovator at Dubai's Prestigious Event

Hardesh Chawla of Essentia Environments was recognized by ELITE Magazine as an influential figure at a grand event in Dubai's Museum of the Future. Esteemed alongside prominent Indian personalities, Chawla's bespoke luxury designs have set a benchmark in the industry. The event highlighted global excellence, backed by notable sponsors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:27 IST
Hardesh Chawla Celebrated as Influential Innovator at Dubai's Prestigious Event
Hardesh Chawla Honored at ELITE Most Influential Indians 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

December 15, 2024, Dubai, UAE – Hardesh Chawla, co-founder of Essentia Environments, has been acknowledged by ELITE Magazine as one of the ELITE Most Influential. This recognition was part of a star-studded event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, placing Chawla among notable Indian figures such as Karan Johar and Vivek Oberoi.

Chawla has pioneered a new era of luxury interiors, seamlessly blending opulence with functionality, under the leadership of Essentia Environments. The company stands as a leader in high-end interior and architectural solutions. ELITE Magazine, led by Puraskar Thadani, celebrates such trailblazers shaping the future across various industries and is renowned for hosting events at globally iconic locations.

Founder of ELITE Magazine, Puraskar Thadani, remarked, 'Hardesh Chawla embodies the spirit of influence and innovation deserving of recognition.' This prestigious event was supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, reinforcing its role as a top-tier platform honoring global excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024