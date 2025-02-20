Left Menu

Sabalenka's Shocking Defeat: A Clash of Focus and Form in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka, world number one, was defeated by Clara Tauson at the Dubai Championships, citing lack of focus and motivation. Despite starting the year strong in Brisbane, Sabalenka struggled in the Middle East following her Australian Open performance. Tauson's victory marked her first WTA 1000 quarter-final appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:14 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, currently world number one, faced an unexpected defeat in the last-16 at the Dubai Championships. The Belarusian player attributed her loss to a lack of focus and motivation, succumbing 6-3 6-2 to Danish player Clara Tauson, ranked 38th in the world.

Sabalenka's year began promisingly with a title win in Brisbane, but her performance has faltered since missing a third consecutive Australian Open victory. She admitted to struggling in the Middle East tournaments, calling for a change in her preparation strategy.

Clara Tauson's victory was a significant milestone, as she overcame a previous loss to Sabalenka to secure her first WTA 1000 quarter-final berth. Meanwhile, top seeds Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Sofia Kenin also advanced in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

