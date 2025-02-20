Sabalenka's Shocking Defeat: A Clash of Focus and Form in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka, currently world number one, faced an unexpected defeat in the last-16 at the Dubai Championships. The Belarusian player attributed her loss to a lack of focus and motivation, succumbing 6-3 6-2 to Danish player Clara Tauson, ranked 38th in the world.

Sabalenka's year began promisingly with a title win in Brisbane, but her performance has faltered since missing a third consecutive Australian Open victory. She admitted to struggling in the Middle East tournaments, calling for a change in her preparation strategy.

Clara Tauson's victory was a significant milestone, as she overcame a previous loss to Sabalenka to secure her first WTA 1000 quarter-final berth. Meanwhile, top seeds Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Sofia Kenin also advanced in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)