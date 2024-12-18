Mumbai Ferry Tragedy: Averted Disaster Near Elephanta Islands
A ferry with 35 passengers capsized off Mumbai's coast en route to Elephanta Islands. Rescue operations involve police, Coast Guard, and local fishermen. No casualties reported, but efforts continue to ensure everyone's safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic event off Mumbai's coast, a ferry carrying 35 passengers capsized on Wednesday near Uran, police report.
The ferry was journeying toward the popular tourist destination Elephanta Islands when the incident occurred.
Rescue efforts are underway with assistance from police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Coast Guard, and local fishermen. Officials confirm no casualties have been reported so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Balcony Drama Ends in Arrest: Thane's Tense Police Standoff
Tragedy in Bhopal: Police Officer Turns Perpetrator
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Honored as 'Risk Influencer of the Year'
Four workers killed in blast at industrial unit in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 36 Crore