Mumbai Ferry Tragedy: Averted Disaster Near Elephanta Islands

A ferry with 35 passengers capsized off Mumbai's coast en route to Elephanta Islands. Rescue operations involve police, Coast Guard, and local fishermen. No casualties reported, but efforts continue to ensure everyone's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic event off Mumbai's coast, a ferry carrying 35 passengers capsized on Wednesday near Uran, police report.

The ferry was journeying toward the popular tourist destination Elephanta Islands when the incident occurred.

Rescue efforts are underway with assistance from police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Coast Guard, and local fishermen. Officials confirm no casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

