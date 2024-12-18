Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Boat Capsizes
A boat capsized off Mumbai's coast, carrying 56 passengers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported one death among the 21 rescued individuals. Ongoing rescue efforts continue to search for missing passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant maritime tragedy struck off Mumbai on Wednesday when a boat carrying approximately 56 passengers capsized, as confirmed by local authorities.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that of the 21 people rescued, one fatality occurred. Efforts to locate additional passengers are still underway.
Rescue teams are fervently working on relief operations as the search continues. The incident underscores the potential hazards faced by maritime travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast
Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway
Passenger dead, 21 rescued after ferry capsizes off Mumbai coast; search on for 34 others: Police.
13 dead, 101 rescued after speed boat rams into ferry off Mumbai coast: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Five to seven passengers yet to be traced from ferry that capsized off Mumbai coast: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.