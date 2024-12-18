Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Boat Capsizes

A significant maritime tragedy struck off Mumbai on Wednesday when a boat carrying approximately 56 passengers capsized, as confirmed by local authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that of the 21 people rescued, one fatality occurred. Efforts to locate additional passengers are still underway.

Rescue teams are fervently working on relief operations as the search continues. The incident underscores the potential hazards faced by maritime travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)