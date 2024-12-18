Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Boat Capsizes

A boat capsized off Mumbai's coast, carrying 56 passengers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported one death among the 21 rescued individuals. Ongoing rescue efforts continue to search for missing passengers.

  • Country:
  • India

A significant maritime tragedy struck off Mumbai on Wednesday when a boat carrying approximately 56 passengers capsized, as confirmed by local authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that of the 21 people rescued, one fatality occurred. Efforts to locate additional passengers are still underway.

Rescue teams are fervently working on relief operations as the search continues. The incident underscores the potential hazards faced by maritime travelers.

