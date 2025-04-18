Left Menu

Major Haul in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Deal Blow to Naxalites

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district recovered Rs 6 lakh cash, 11 laptops, and explosives from Naxalites. The encounter, initiated as part of an anti-Naxal operation, resulted in a significant strategic and economic setback for the Naxalites, sending a clear message about their vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have scored a significant victory in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, as they seized Rs 6 lakh cash, 11 laptops, and explosives following a fierce gunfight with Naxalites, police reported on Friday.

The clash erupted on April 15 on a forested hill between the Kasod and Kumuradi villages under the Kohkameta police station jurisdiction. A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the 41st battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was deployed on an anti-Naxal mission when the shootout began.

In the aftermath, security forces discovered a treasure trove of weaponry and supplies left behind by the retreating Naxalites, who suffered significant losses both strategically and economically. The police statement highlighted the impact of this operation, reinforcing the Naxalites' growing vulnerability in the Abhujmaad region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

