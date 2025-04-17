Left Menu

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. President Trump halted an Israeli plan to attack Iranian nuclear sites, opting to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran instead. The decision came after internal debates, and the U.S. held positive talks with Iran in Oman, with a second meeting scheduled for Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 05:43 IST
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to block an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, choosing instead to negotiate a deal with the country to curb its nuclear ambitions, according to the New York Times.

The planned Israeli attack, aimed at delaying Iran's nuclear weapon capabilities by over a year, required U.S. cooperation for both defense and operational success. Following extensive internal discussions, Trump shifted U.S. strategy toward diplomacy rather than military intervention.

The recent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman were described as 'positive' and 'constructive'. A second meeting is anticipated to take place in Rome, continuing the dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025