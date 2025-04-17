Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks
U.S. President Trump halted an Israeli plan to attack Iranian nuclear sites, opting to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran instead. The decision came after internal debates, and the U.S. held positive talks with Iran in Oman, with a second meeting scheduled for Rome.
U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to block an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, choosing instead to negotiate a deal with the country to curb its nuclear ambitions, according to the New York Times.
The planned Israeli attack, aimed at delaying Iran's nuclear weapon capabilities by over a year, required U.S. cooperation for both defense and operational success. Following extensive internal discussions, Trump shifted U.S. strategy toward diplomacy rather than military intervention.
The recent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman were described as 'positive' and 'constructive'. A second meeting is anticipated to take place in Rome, continuing the dialogue between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Restricts U.S. Investments Amid Trade Negotiations
Thai-Uyghur Deportation: A New Hurdle in EU Free Trade Negotiations
Iran and Russia: Collaborative Efforts in Nuclear Negotiations
Israel Criticizes Turkey's Role in Middle East
Striking Gold: A Deep Dive into the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations