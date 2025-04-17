Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to block an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, choosing instead to negotiate a deal with the country to curb its nuclear ambitions, according to the New York Times.

The planned Israeli attack, aimed at delaying Iran's nuclear weapon capabilities by over a year, required U.S. cooperation for both defense and operational success. Following extensive internal discussions, Trump shifted U.S. strategy toward diplomacy rather than military intervention.

The recent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman were described as 'positive' and 'constructive'. A second meeting is anticipated to take place in Rome, continuing the dialogue between the two nations.

