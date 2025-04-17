Left Menu

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Australian politicians have been gifted A$245,000 worth of sports tickets as part of lobbying against proposed gambling ad bans. Although most Australians desire the ban, Prime Minister Albanese has delayed legislative action. Sporting bodies benefit financially from gambling, influencing political reluctance towards reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 05:34 IST
In a remarkable case of lobbying influence, Australian politicians have received sports tickets valued at A$245,000 over two years from major sporting leagues. This move is part of a broader campaign opposing a proposed ban on online gambling ads, as revealed by Reuters based on government data.

Despite strong public support for gambling ad bans, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has postponed legislative actions, leaving the matter for the next parliament. Concerns about the deep ties between politicians and sports bodies have been raised, as seen in the significant ticket receipts across political parties.

Sports entities, heavily funded by gambling revenues, have been working diligently to prevent reforms that might disrupt their financial models, highlighting the vested interests at play. This complex interplay of politics, sports, and gambling poses significant challenges to enacting necessary reforms in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

