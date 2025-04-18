Left Menu

Controversy Over Students Asked to Remove Sacred Threads at Examination Hall

A controversy arose when students were allegedly asked to remove their sacred threads before entering CET examination halls in Bidar and Shivamogga districts. State officials have assured inquiries and actions against those responsible. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar and other state officials have condemned the alleged incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:30 IST
Controversy Over Students Asked to Remove Sacred Threads at Examination Hall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial development, students at examination centers in Bidar and Shivamogga districts were reportedly asked to remove their sacred threads, known as Janivaras, before entering the CET examination halls.

The incident sparked outrage, with officials, including the State's Higher Education Minister, promising investigations and disciplinary actions if necessary.

High-ranking officials such as Minister M C Sudhakar and others have condemned the alleged incidents, stressing adherence to examination protocols that don't require removal of such religious attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025