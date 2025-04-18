Controversy Over Students Asked to Remove Sacred Threads at Examination Hall

In a controversial development, students at examination centers in Bidar and Shivamogga districts were reportedly asked to remove their sacred threads, known as Janivaras, before entering the CET examination halls.

The incident sparked outrage, with officials, including the State's Higher Education Minister, promising investigations and disciplinary actions if necessary.

High-ranking officials such as Minister M C Sudhakar and others have condemned the alleged incidents, stressing adherence to examination protocols that don't require removal of such religious attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)