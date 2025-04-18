Controversy Over Students Asked to Remove Sacred Threads at Examination Hall
A controversy arose when students were allegedly asked to remove their sacred threads before entering CET examination halls in Bidar and Shivamogga districts. State officials have assured inquiries and actions against those responsible. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar and other state officials have condemned the alleged incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a controversial development, students at examination centers in Bidar and Shivamogga districts were reportedly asked to remove their sacred threads, known as Janivaras, before entering the CET examination halls.
The incident sparked outrage, with officials, including the State's Higher Education Minister, promising investigations and disciplinary actions if necessary.
High-ranking officials such as Minister M C Sudhakar and others have condemned the alleged incidents, stressing adherence to examination protocols that don't require removal of such religious attire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
