Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, under the leadership of Secretary Kristi Noem, announced the cancellation of two grants to Harvard University on Wednesday. The grants, totaling more than $2.7 million, were rescinded as part of a broader policy shift initiated by the Trump administration.

This decision follows an earlier pronouncement by President Donald Trump to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding allotted to Harvard. The White House pointed to what it perceives as the university's radical ideology, prompting calls for the university's tax-exempt status to be reassessed.

Noem, highlighting the administration's position, issued a statement underscoring the reasons for the recent funding cut, indicating a continued governmental scrutiny of educational institutions deemed misaligned with federal policy ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)