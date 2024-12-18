Left Menu

Fiona Diamonds Shines with New Flagship Store in Prayagraj

Fiona Diamonds opened its sixth flagship store in Prayagraj, enhancing its reputation as a leader in eco-friendly luxury. With celebrated actors in attendance, the store aims to make ethical fine jewelry accessible, offering a curated selection that marries modern elegance with environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:05 IST
Fiona Diamonds Opens 6th Flagship Store in Prayagraj: Redefining Sustainable Luxury with Bridal Elegance and Engagement Rings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fiona Diamonds, known for its pioneering efforts in lab-grown diamonds, unveiled its sixth flagship store in Civil Lines, Prayagraj. The move reinforces its status as a forerunner in eco-friendly luxury, expanding its reach from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.

The grand opening, embellished with the presence of celebrated actors Shubhangi Atre, Gouri Tonnk, and Hunar Hali, signified a dazzling start. Shubhangi Atre, famed for her iconic catchphrase "Sahi Pakde Hain", extended congratulations to Prayagraj citizens, advocating Fiona's blend of beauty and responsibility.

Further emphasizing the brand's appeal, Actor Gouri Tonnk praised Fiona's cost-effective yet stylish offerings, while Hunar Hali lauded the environmental consciousness of lab-grown diamonds compared to traditional gemstones. Fiona Diamonds is steadfast in its mission to merge luxury and sustainability, as echoed by Co-Founder and Managing Director Parag Agrawal at the launch event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

