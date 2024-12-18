Left Menu

Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway

A speedboat collided with the Neelkamal ferry off the Mumbai coast, resulting in two deaths and the rescue of 75 passengers. A large-scale rescue operation is ongoing, involving the Navy, Coast Guard, helicopters, and local authorities. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:50 IST
Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident off the Mumbai coast, a speedboat collided with the Neelkamal ferry, leading to the death of two passengers while 75 others on board were rescued, according to officials. The incident has prompted a large-scale rescue operation.

The accident occurred as the ferry was en route to Elephanta Islands, a bustling tourist hotspot near Mumbai, when the speedboat reportedly circled and then crashed into it. A viral video of the accident shows the dramatic moment of impact.

The Navy and the Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation with 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard boat participating. Four helicopters are also assisting in the operation, aided by personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and local fishermen. Currently, efforts are underway to locate seven to eight passengers still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024