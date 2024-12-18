Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway
A speedboat collided with the Neelkamal ferry off the Mumbai coast, resulting in two deaths and the rescue of 75 passengers. A large-scale rescue operation is ongoing, involving the Navy, Coast Guard, helicopters, and local authorities. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident off the Mumbai coast, a speedboat collided with the Neelkamal ferry, leading to the death of two passengers while 75 others on board were rescued, according to officials. The incident has prompted a large-scale rescue operation.
The accident occurred as the ferry was en route to Elephanta Islands, a bustling tourist hotspot near Mumbai, when the speedboat reportedly circled and then crashed into it. A viral video of the accident shows the dramatic moment of impact.
The Navy and the Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation with 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard boat participating. Four helicopters are also assisting in the operation, aided by personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and local fishermen. Currently, efforts are underway to locate seven to eight passengers still missing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Navy Purge: Xi's Anti-Graft Campaign Faces New Turmoil
Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen in Palk Strait
Daring Rescue by Indian Navy Saves Injured Swimmer Off Niladri Beach
Indian Navy Set to Commission New Fleet: Strengthening Maritime Power
Odisha Gears Up for Historic Navy Day Celebrations