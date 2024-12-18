Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway

In a tragic incident off the Mumbai coast, a speedboat collided with the Neelkamal ferry, leading to the death of two passengers while 75 others on board were rescued, according to officials. The incident has prompted a large-scale rescue operation.

The accident occurred as the ferry was en route to Elephanta Islands, a bustling tourist hotspot near Mumbai, when the speedboat reportedly circled and then crashed into it. A viral video of the accident shows the dramatic moment of impact.

The Navy and the Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation with 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard boat participating. Four helicopters are also assisting in the operation, aided by personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and local fishermen. Currently, efforts are underway to locate seven to eight passengers still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)