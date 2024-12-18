Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Boat Capsizes Near Mumbai

A tourist boat named Neelkamal capsized near Mumbai, leading to the rescue of 21 individuals; tragically, one person did not survive. The incident, reportedly caused by a speedboat collision, occurred en route to the Elephanta caves, a UNESCO site. Rescue operations remain underway.

Updated: 18-12-2024 18:54 IST
A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday when a boat carrying around 56 people capsized, as confirmed by local authorities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 21 people were rescued, with one confirmed fatality, while rescue and relief efforts are ongoing.

Television footage showed rescue workers in lifejackets working near the overturned vessel. The accident reportedly involved a collision with a speedboat carrying at least five individuals, sparking immediate chaos and causing the passenger vessel, Neelkamal, to overturn.

According to survivors, the disaster struck as the boat was en route to the Elephanta caves, a revered UNESCO World Heritage site. The caves are a key attraction for tourists traveling from the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

