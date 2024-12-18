Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Boat Capsizes Near Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday when a boat carrying around 56 people capsized, as confirmed by local authorities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 21 people were rescued, with one confirmed fatality, while rescue and relief efforts are ongoing.

Television footage showed rescue workers in lifejackets working near the overturned vessel. The accident reportedly involved a collision with a speedboat carrying at least five individuals, sparking immediate chaos and causing the passenger vessel, Neelkamal, to overturn.

According to survivors, the disaster struck as the boat was en route to the Elephanta caves, a revered UNESCO World Heritage site. The caves are a key attraction for tourists traveling from the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)