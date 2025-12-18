Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives in Odisha
Two family members were killed in Odisha's Bhadrak district when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle. The accident occurred near Guaanla village, killing Rakesh Jena and his nephew Manas. Despite quick rescue efforts, both were declared dead at the hospital, with further investigations ongoing.
A tragic accident in Odisha's Bhadrak district claimed the lives of two individuals riding a motorcycle. The incident unfolded near Guaanla village within Banshada police limits.
Police identified the deceased as Rakesh Jena, 35, and his 22-year-old nephew, Manas, both from Pradyutanagar under Dosinga panchayat. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Despite prompt rescue efforts by police personnel present at the scene, the victims succumbed to their injuries en route to Chandabali Hospital. The circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet clear.
