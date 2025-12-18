Tragic Collision: Two Teenagers Lose Lives in Mumbai Scooter Accident

Two teenagers met a tragic end in Mumbai when their scooter collided with a parked truck, resulting in fatal injuries. The crash took place late on Wednesday night in Everyshine Nagar, Malad (West).

The victims, Reedez Ervin D'Souza and Kylian Alisiya Fernandes, both 18-year-old students and residents of Malad (West), were traveling together on the scooter. D'Souza, who was driving, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision.

Local police officials confirmed that the young duo was declared dead before hospital admission, underscoring the risks associated with speed and control while operating two-wheelers.

