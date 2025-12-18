Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Teenagers Lose Lives in Mumbai Scooter Accident

Two 18-year-olds, Reedez Ervin D'Souza and Kylian Alisiya Fernandes, died in Mumbai after their scooter crashed into a stationary truck. The accident occurred in Everyshine Nagar, Malad (West). Both were declared dead at a nearby hospital. The incident highlights the perils of speed and loss of control while driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:55 IST
Two teenagers met a tragic end in Mumbai when their scooter collided with a parked truck, resulting in fatal injuries. The crash took place late on Wednesday night in Everyshine Nagar, Malad (West).

The victims, Reedez Ervin D'Souza and Kylian Alisiya Fernandes, both 18-year-old students and residents of Malad (West), were traveling together on the scooter. D'Souza, who was driving, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision.

Local police officials confirmed that the young duo was declared dead before hospital admission, underscoring the risks associated with speed and control while operating two-wheelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

