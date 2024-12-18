Left Menu

INS Nirdeshak: Strengthening India's Maritime Capabilities

INS Nirdeshak, the second Survey Vessel (Large) ship, was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard. The ship, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, boasts advanced systems for precise ocean mapping and supports maritime diplomacy. Its operations will enhance India's maritime safety and regional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

INS Nirdeshak, the second Survey Vessel (Large) ship, was officially commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in a ceremony led by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. The event marked a significant milestone in bolstering India's naval capabilities, as explained by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

Overseen by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the ceremony introduced the vessel as part of a series being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata. The ship is designed to conduct intricate hydrographic surveys, support navigation, and facilitate maritime diplomacy through its cutting-edge technology and predominantly indigenous construction.

The INS Nirdeshak is equipped with advanced systems aimed at improving safety and data accuracy in marine operations. Its role extends beyond mapping, contributing to the Indian Ocean Region's security and environmental health while enhancing maritime collaboration and peacekeeping efforts, aligned with India's SAGAR initiative.

