Heartfelt Tributes and Global Reactions: Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of Andhra Pradesh Resident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid heartfelt tributes to Madhusudan Rao, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Rao was among 26 tourists killed, leaving behind a grieving family. The attack sparked international condemnation, with calls for enhanced tourist safety in conflict-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:52 IST
Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victim Madhusudan Rao (Photo: Jan Sena Party). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, offered his condolences to the family of Madhusudan Rao, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Kalyan met with the grieving family in Nellore, where Rao's body was returned after the shocking incident claimed his life.

Madhusudan Rao, originally from Kavali, was on vacation with his family when tragedy struck. A software engineer based in Bengaluru, Rao was one of 26 tourists killed. His passing leaves behind a wife and two children. His remains were initially flown to Chennai before being transported by ambulance to his hometown of Kavali.

The attack drew global condemnation, with YV Rao, the deceased's brother-in-law, highlighting the urgent need for improved tourist safety measures in high-risk areas. Countries like Russia, Europe, and the United States have condemned the tragedy. Rao's tragic death has deeply affected his four sisters and friends, who remember him as a dear companion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

