Bolt.Earth Expands with New Integrated Facility in Bengaluru

Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, inaugurated a new 13,000 sq. ft. Integrated Testing and Warehousing Facility on April 24, 2025, in Bengaluru. The facility aims to consolidate R&D, testing, warehousing, and final assembly operations into a single location, marking a major advancement in the company's growth trajectory.

This new facility, led by CEO Raghav Bharadwaj, enhances Bolt.Earth's ability to roll out products quickly, with lower defect rates and heightened supply chain control. It serves as a crucial link between the supply chain and customers, boosting the company's responsiveness and ability to deliver EV charging solutions across India.

Bolt.Earth's facility includes a high-efficiency warehouse for seamless inventory flow and an R&D wing for the development of next-generation chargers. This advancement solidifies Bolt.Earth's position as a scalable, integrated EV charging provider, catering to various sectors, including residential, business, and large-scale commercial deployments, underlining its commitment to sustainable, high-performance solutions.

