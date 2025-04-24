Left Menu

Bolt.Earth Expands with New Integrated Facility in Bengaluru

Bolt.Earth has opened a new 13,000 sq. ft. Integrated Testing and Warehousing Facility in Bengaluru. This development aims to boost production, streamline operations, and improve quality control. It enhances responsivity and delivery capabilities, positioning Bolt.Earth as a key player in India's evolving EV charging landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:53 IST
Bolt.Earth Expands with New Integrated Facility in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, inaugurated a new 13,000 sq. ft. Integrated Testing and Warehousing Facility on April 24, 2025, in Bengaluru. The facility aims to consolidate R&D, testing, warehousing, and final assembly operations into a single location, marking a major advancement in the company's growth trajectory.

This new facility, led by CEO Raghav Bharadwaj, enhances Bolt.Earth's ability to roll out products quickly, with lower defect rates and heightened supply chain control. It serves as a crucial link between the supply chain and customers, boosting the company's responsiveness and ability to deliver EV charging solutions across India.

Bolt.Earth's facility includes a high-efficiency warehouse for seamless inventory flow and an R&D wing for the development of next-generation chargers. This advancement solidifies Bolt.Earth's position as a scalable, integrated EV charging provider, catering to various sectors, including residential, business, and large-scale commercial deployments, underlining its commitment to sustainable, high-performance solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025