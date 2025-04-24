India Responds with Strong Measures After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has announced a decisive set of countermeasures. The Ministry of External Affairs has ordered the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a move widely supported by affected tourists.

"I had to change my travel plans because the border was shut," one tourist told ANI. "The government's actions are justified, but stronger steps are necessary to ensure India's safety," he added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the measures, including declaring Pakistani military advisors stationed in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata, halting the Indus Waters Treaty, and withdrawing defense personnel from Islamabad. These measures follow the Cabinet Committee on Security's assessment of the situation, which resolved to bring justice to the attack's perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)