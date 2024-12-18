India’s Leather and Footwear Industry Honored at National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24

The Indian leather and footwear industry, a key driver of the nation’s economy and a testament to its rich heritage of craftsmanship, was celebrated at the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24 organized by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, lauded the contributions of the industry during the awards ceremony, emphasizing its role in making Brand India synonymous with quality and innovation on the global stage.

The leather and footwear sector is pivotal to India’s economic landscape, with annual exports nearing USD 5 billion. It is a labor-intensive industry, providing employment to millions, particularly women from economically weaker sections. Over the years, the sector has made significant strides in adopting sustainable practices, high-quality standards, and modern production techniques.

Shri Goyal highlighted the industry's achievements and urged leaders to scale operations with a focus on sustainability. "The leather industry must aim for zero pollution through the adoption of effective treatment plants," he said. By leveraging economies of scale, India can outpace global competitors and create greater demand for domestic production.

Recognizing Excellence and Sustainability

The awards showcased the resilience and innovation of exporters who have propelled India’s leather and footwear products to global prominence despite challenges. CLE Chairman Shri Rajendra K Jalan commended the exporters for their dedication and adaptability. “These awards symbolize success, innovation, and sustainability, which are cornerstones of India’s leather industry,” he remarked.

Shri Santosh Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, noted that the awards are a catalyst for promoting ethical practices and innovation in the sector. "They inspire MSMEs and new entrepreneurs to adopt sustainable production methods while expanding their global footprint," he stated.

Award Categories and Winners

The National Export Excellence Awards are inclusive, recognizing exporters across scales and product segments. Key categories include awards for overall export performance, brand creation, and women entrepreneurship.

Overall Category Winners (2023-24):

1st Place: Apache Footwear India Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh

2nd Place: Mirza International Limited, Kanpur

3rd Place: Superhouse Limited, Kanpur

Special Recognition Awards:

Brand Creation Awards: Acknowledged exporters who introduced and sustained Indian brands internationally, enhancing the country’s global competitiveness. CLE Women Entrepreneur Awards: Celebrated outstanding contributions by women entrepreneurs, reflecting CLE’s commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment.

CLE’s Role in Industry Growth

The Council for Leather Exports, under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has spearheaded initiatives to enhance global competitiveness and promote sustainability in the sector. Through trade fairs, buyer-seller meets, and capacity-building programs, CLE continues to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in leather and footwear exports.

Future Focus Areas

Minister Goyal encouraged exporters to embrace sustainability, innovation, and technology-driven processes to remain competitive. He also called for greater collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders to meet global standards and diversify into new markets.

In line with India’s green initiatives, the industry is expected to play a key role in supporting the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) vision by adopting eco-friendly practices in manufacturing and production.

The National Export Excellence Awards exemplify the determination of India’s exporters to uphold the values of quality, sustainability, and innovation, marking another milestone in the country’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.