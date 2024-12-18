Left Menu

Karnataka's Transport Payout Dilemma: Shakti Scheme Costs and Debts Revealed

The Karnataka government owes over Rs 1,694 crore to four state road transport corporations as reimbursement for providing free rides to women under the Shakti scheme. Since its launch in June 2023, the state has already paid Rs 6,543 crore for the scheme, with over 350 million rides administered.

Karnataka's Transport Payout Dilemma: Shakti Scheme Costs and Debts Revealed
The Karnataka government is facing financial challenges as it owes Rs 1,694.42 crore to four state-owned road transport corporations due to the implementation of the Shakti scheme. This initiative offers free bus rides to women in Karnataka, a promise made by the Congress party before gaining power.

The scheme, which commenced on June 11, 2023, has already cost the state Rs 8,481.68 crore following the usage of 350.9 crore free rides. To date, Rs 6,543 crore has been paid out to corporations including Bangalore Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy addressed the reimbursement concerns during a Karnataka assembly session, assuring full compensation to the corporations. The outstanding payments as of October include Rs 280.82 crore to BMTC, Rs 683.21 crore to KSRTC, Rs 394.7 crore to NWKRTC, and Rs 335.67 crore to KKRTC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

