Revving Up: MSRTC's Plan to Overhaul its Fleet with 3,500 New Buses
The Maharashtra State Road and Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will add 3,500 new buses to its fleet by 2025 to address issues like vehicle breakdowns and lengthy passenger wait times. The plan involves buying 2,200 buses and leasing 1,300. The MSRTC also intends to develop bus stations across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra State Road and Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to reinforce its dwindling fleet by inducting 3,500 new buses by 2025. The move aims to tackle persistent issues of vehicle breakdowns and extended passenger wait times, announced officials at a recent Nagpur press conference.
MSRTC Chairman Bharat Gogawale outlined the plan to purchase 2,200 buses for its own use, while also leasing 1,300 additional vehicles. This initiative will commence in January, helping to mitigate fleet shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the fleet from 18,000 to 14,000 buses.
Additionally, the corporation plans to develop crucial bus stations throughout Maharashtra, with some funded by the government and others through public-private partnerships. Despite ongoing challenges supplying electric buses, the MSRTC remains committed to improving its service offerings under this new strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Crossroads: Pravesh Ratan Switches Sides Ahead of 2025 Polls
Mahakumbh 2025: Luxurious Tent City in Prayagraj Awaits Millions
Acies Celebrates Entry into 2025 RiskTech100® Rankings
$1.143 Billion Funding for UNHCR’s 2025 Operations to Aid Refugees and Displaced People
Antler India's Ambitious Investment Leap: $25 Million for 50 Startups by 2025