Revving Up: MSRTC's Plan to Overhaul its Fleet with 3,500 New Buses

The Maharashtra State Road and Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to reinforce its dwindling fleet by inducting 3,500 new buses by 2025. The move aims to tackle persistent issues of vehicle breakdowns and extended passenger wait times, announced officials at a recent Nagpur press conference.

MSRTC Chairman Bharat Gogawale outlined the plan to purchase 2,200 buses for its own use, while also leasing 1,300 additional vehicles. This initiative will commence in January, helping to mitigate fleet shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the fleet from 18,000 to 14,000 buses.

Additionally, the corporation plans to develop crucial bus stations throughout Maharashtra, with some funded by the government and others through public-private partnerships. Despite ongoing challenges supplying electric buses, the MSRTC remains committed to improving its service offerings under this new strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)