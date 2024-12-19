Tragic Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Search Continues for Missing Passengers
A tragic collision between a Navy craft and a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast has resulted in 13 deaths and two still missing. The accident occurred when the Navy craft collided with the 'Neel Kamal' ferry. Search efforts are ongoing by Navy and Coast Guard forces.
A naval helicopter and boats from the Navy and Coast Guard continue their relentless search for two missing passengers after a Navy craft collided with their ferry off the Mumbai coast, as reported by an official on Thursday.
The Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, involving eight boats from both the Navy and Coast Guard, entered its second day on Thursday, as officials worked tirelessly to locate the missing individuals.
Among the 113 individuals on the two vessels, 13 tragically lost their lives, and 98 others, including two who were injured, have been rescued. Among those on the Navy craft, only two of the six survived the incident.
