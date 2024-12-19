Tragic Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Search Continues for Missing Passengers

A naval helicopter and boats from the Navy and Coast Guard continue their relentless search for two missing passengers after a Navy craft collided with their ferry off the Mumbai coast, as reported by an official on Thursday.

The Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, involving eight boats from both the Navy and Coast Guard, entered its second day on Thursday, as officials worked tirelessly to locate the missing individuals.

Among the 113 individuals on the two vessels, 13 tragically lost their lives, and 98 others, including two who were injured, have been rescued. Among those on the Navy craft, only two of the six survived the incident.

