Air India Express Expands Karnataka Air Connectivity with New Routes and Increased Flights

Karnataka is set to experience a major boost in air connectivity with a strategic expansion by Air India Express. On Thursday, the airline announced a 25% surge in operations from the state this winter, launching two new direct routes from Bengaluru.

Weekly flights from Karnataka have soared from 380 to over 475, reflecting Air India Express’s dedication to enhancing the region's connectivity. The new routes will link Bengaluru with Amritsar domestically, starting December 27, 2024, and with Dammam internationally from January 1, 2025. Bookings for these flights are now open on the airline’s website and other major channels.

In addition to these, new services on the Bengaluru–Indore and Bengaluru–Sri Vijaya Puram routes have commenced, and flights between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi have been increased to daily operations. Similarly, new routes from Mangaluru to Pune, Singapore, and Delhi are set to launch early next year. This expansion is part of Air India Express’s winter schedule, which has grown by 30%, supported by its expanding fleet of over 90 aircraft, now connecting 50 destinations.

