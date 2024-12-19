Left Menu

Air India's Strategic Move to Boost Pilot Training with New Aircraft Orders

Air India plans to enhance its training capabilities by ordering 34 trainer aircraft from Piper and Diamond Aircraft. The new Flying Training Organisation, slated for Amravati, Maharashtra, aims to create a self-sufficient pilot ecosystem once operational in 2025. An Aviation Academy has also opened in Gurugram.

Air India, as part of its expansion strategy, has placed an order for 34 trainer aircraft. This includes 31 single-engine aircraft sourced from the US-based Piper Aircraft and three twin-engine models from Austria's Diamond Aircraft. The initiative aims to bolster the airline's training capabilities significantly.

The airline plans to establish a new Flying Training Organisation (FTO) at Belora airport in Amravati, Maharashtra. Set to be operational by the latter half of 2025, the FTO will strengthen the nation's pool of qualified pilots. It awaits necessary regulatory approvals.

Adding to these developments, Air India has unveiled a new Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram, Haryana. This move underscores the Tata Group-owned airline's focused approach to expanding its fleet and network, enhancing its operational readiness.

