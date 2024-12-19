Raising the Bar: Experts Push for Higher Sin Tax on Tobacco for Healthier India
Economic and health experts urge the GST Council to impose a higher 'Sin Tax' on tobacco, boosting public health and economic growth. By advocating a 35% tax from the current 28%, experts argue this measure will curtail tobacco use, fund healthcare, and align with India's developmental goals.
- Country:
- India
As the GST Council prepares for an important meeting on tax rationalization, health and economic experts are campaigning for a higher 'Sin Tax' on tobacco products. They argue that increasing this tax will not only save lives but also strengthen the economy and support India's vision for a Viksit Bharat.
Organized by the 'Tobacco Free India' initiative, experts endorse the Group of Ministers' recommendation for a 35% 'Sin Tax' on tobacco, an increase from the current 28%. The discussion comes ahead of the Council meeting chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on December 21, where proposals for new tax slabs on 'Sin Goods' will be considered.
The proposed changes aim to reduce tobacco consumption, fund preventive healthcare, and ease the financial burden on citizens by cutting GST on essential items like notebooks and bottled water. Experts assert that the revenue from higher Sin Taxes will offset the cost of these reductions, aligning with India's health and economic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- Sin Tax
- tobacco
- public health
- economy
- healthcare
- India
- GoM
- development
- Viksit Bharat
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Trade Tensions Rattle China's Economy as Stocks Slide