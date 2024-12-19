Raising the Bar: Experts Push for Higher Sin Tax on Tobacco for Healthier India

As the GST Council prepares for an important meeting on tax rationalization, health and economic experts are campaigning for a higher 'Sin Tax' on tobacco products. They argue that increasing this tax will not only save lives but also strengthen the economy and support India's vision for a Viksit Bharat.

Organized by the 'Tobacco Free India' initiative, experts endorse the Group of Ministers' recommendation for a 35% 'Sin Tax' on tobacco, an increase from the current 28%. The discussion comes ahead of the Council meeting chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on December 21, where proposals for new tax slabs on 'Sin Goods' will be considered.

The proposed changes aim to reduce tobacco consumption, fund preventive healthcare, and ease the financial burden on citizens by cutting GST on essential items like notebooks and bottled water. Experts assert that the revenue from higher Sin Taxes will offset the cost of these reductions, aligning with India's health and economic aspirations.

