IVASS 2023: Revolutionizing India's Vehicle After Sales Service

The 10th India Vehicle After Sales Summit (IVASS), organized by the World Auto Forum, recently took place in New Delhi. This globally recognized event brought together leaders from India's vehicle aftersales service community to explore innovative practices for enhancing customer experience, driving profitability, and embracing digital transformation for sustainable growth.

The summit's highlight included several high-profile panel discussions and keynote sessions, which addressed crucial themes such as digital-powered customer service and collaborative strategies between OEMs, dealers, and the aftermarket. Emphasis was laid on adopting digital tools like Dealer Management Systems and customer relationship platforms to remain competitive.

Renowned industry veterans were also honored in the WAF Global Hall of Fame, celebrating their contributions to the automotive sector. The event concluded with a commitment to drive collaboration and innovation, ensuring a robust aftersales ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of customers and supports industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)