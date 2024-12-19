Left Menu

Kia India Navigates Tax Challenges Amidst EV Expansion

Kia India's Managing Director, Gwanggu Lee, highlights challenges posed by increased taxes on electric vehicles (EVs), potentially affecting the company's growth trajectory. Despite the tax hurdles, Kia India aims for a 17% sales increase. Its new SUV, Syros, expected to boost market share, will be delivered from February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:39 IST
Kia India Navigates Tax Challenges Amidst EV Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India, expressed concerns on Thursday about the impact of increased taxes on electric vehicles. According to Lee, such fiscal changes could complicate the industry's electrification journey.

Kia India, which recently unveiled the SUV Syros, foresees a 17% sales growth next year, aiming to reach 3 lakh units, compared to this year's anticipated 2.55 lakh units. EV high prices remain a significant hurdle, Lee revealed in an interaction with PTI.

Currently, new EVs attract 5% GST. However, speculation is rife about potential reclassification of used EVs' tax rate from 12% to 18%, which could hinder sales. Kia India's premium models—EV6 and EV9—are already high-priced, and the company is preparing for deliveries of Syros in February, aiming to boost its market share to 20% in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024