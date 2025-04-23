Left Menu

Tremors Rock Istanbul: A Wake-Up Call in the Sea of Marmara

Istanbul experienced a 6.2 magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara. The tremor was confirmed by Turkiye's emergency management, but no immediate damage or injuries have been reported. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

A seismic event with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has jolted Istanbul, Turkiye's emergency management agency announced on Tuesday.

The quake's epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara, a body of water adjacent to the city, raising concerns given Istanbul's dense population.

Thankfully, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, although authorities are urging vigilance given the region's earthquake-prone nature.

