Tremors Rock Istanbul: A Wake-Up Call in the Sea of Marmara

A seismic event with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has jolted Istanbul, Turkiye's emergency management agency announced on Tuesday.

The quake's epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara, a body of water adjacent to the city, raising concerns given Istanbul's dense population.

Thankfully, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, although authorities are urging vigilance given the region's earthquake-prone nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)