Worldline and Pluxee Unveil Transformative Merchant Engagement Program

Worldline, a global frontrunner in payment services, has joined forces with Pluxee to tackle challenges posed by inactive merchants through an innovative platform named Worldline Maitri.

This program aims to boost merchant engagement by providing banks with a data-driven, plug-and-play solution that has already achieved a 26% activation rate among Pluxee's dormant merchants.

The collaborative effort underscores the impact of strategic partnerships in enhancing merchant experiences and driving sustainable growth in the payment ecosystem.

