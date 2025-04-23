Left Menu

Worldline and Pluxee Unveil Transformative Merchant Engagement Program

Worldline, a global payment services leader, collaborates with Pluxee to launch Worldline Maitri, a merchant engagement program designed to activate inactive merchants. The initiative has led to a 26% activation rate among Pluxee's non-transacting merchants, showcasing the potential of strategic partnerships and data-driven engagement in the payments sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Worldline, a global frontrunner in payment services, has joined forces with Pluxee to tackle challenges posed by inactive merchants through an innovative platform named Worldline Maitri.

This program aims to boost merchant engagement by providing banks with a data-driven, plug-and-play solution that has already achieved a 26% activation rate among Pluxee's dormant merchants.

The collaborative effort underscores the impact of strategic partnerships in enhancing merchant experiences and driving sustainable growth in the payment ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

