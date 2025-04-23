Worldline and Pluxee Unveil Transformative Merchant Engagement Program
Worldline, a global payment services leader, collaborates with Pluxee to launch Worldline Maitri, a merchant engagement program designed to activate inactive merchants. The initiative has led to a 26% activation rate among Pluxee's non-transacting merchants, showcasing the potential of strategic partnerships and data-driven engagement in the payments sector.
- India
Worldline, a global frontrunner in payment services, has joined forces with Pluxee to tackle challenges posed by inactive merchants through an innovative platform named Worldline Maitri.
This program aims to boost merchant engagement by providing banks with a data-driven, plug-and-play solution that has already achieved a 26% activation rate among Pluxee's dormant merchants.
The collaborative effort underscores the impact of strategic partnerships in enhancing merchant experiences and driving sustainable growth in the payment ecosystem.
