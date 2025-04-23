China's Open Space Diplomacy Faces U.S. Hurdles
China's chief lunar programme designer accused the U.S. of obstructing Beijing's space collaborations. Wu Weiren emphasized China's open policy for space cooperation with Europe and others, highlighting potential partnerships with Russia on moon-based nuclear projects.
In an assertive statement on Wednesday, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration programme alleged that the United States is hampering China's efforts to engage with Europe and other countries in joint space endeavours.
Wu Weiren, in an interview with Reuters, stressed that China's strategy embraces an open stance towards space diplomacy, claiming this differs from U.S. policies. He underlined Beijing's readiness to collaborate on lunar missions with both advanced and emerging nations.
He specifically mentioned eagerness for enhanced cooperation with Russia, particularly on initiatives related to nuclear energy development on the moon.
