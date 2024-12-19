Left Menu

US-India Trade: Navigating Tariffs and Growth

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the need for India and the US to work together on reducing tariffs to enhance the fairness and balance of bilateral trade. Despite high tariffs, the US-India trade relationship has expanded significantly, with the US becoming India's largest trading partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST
US-India Trade: Navigating Tariffs and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between India and the United States to lower tariffs and create a fair and balanced trade relationship. Garcetti's remarks came shortly after President-elect Donald Trump reiterated criticisms of India's high tariffs on American goods.

Speaking at a US-India Business Council event, Garcetti noted that growing ties between the two nations provide an opportunity for candid discussions on trade. Despite challenges, bilateral trade has increased tenfold, positioning America as India's top trading partner.

Garcetti called for more ambitious talks, encouraging both sides to address barriers that hinder trade expansion. Amid claims of India's 'tariff king' status by Trump, trade in goods and services has significantly grown, highlighting the potential for further economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024