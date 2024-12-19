US-India Trade: Navigating Tariffs and Growth

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between India and the United States to lower tariffs and create a fair and balanced trade relationship. Garcetti's remarks came shortly after President-elect Donald Trump reiterated criticisms of India's high tariffs on American goods.

Speaking at a US-India Business Council event, Garcetti noted that growing ties between the two nations provide an opportunity for candid discussions on trade. Despite challenges, bilateral trade has increased tenfold, positioning America as India's top trading partner.

Garcetti called for more ambitious talks, encouraging both sides to address barriers that hinder trade expansion. Amid claims of India's 'tariff king' status by Trump, trade in goods and services has significantly grown, highlighting the potential for further economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)