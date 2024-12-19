Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Families Seek Answers After Naval Collision

A catastrophic incident unfolded off Mumbai's coast as a Navy craft collided with the ferryboat 'Neel Kamal', leaving two people missing, including Hansaram Bhati. His brother, Jogaram, anxiously searches for him, while families of the deceased demand government support.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision off Mumbai's coast has left families desperate for answers after a Navy craft struck the ferryboat 'Neel Kamal'. The incident occurred on Wednesday, leading to the disappearance of two individuals, including Hansaram Bhati, whose brother, Jogaram, has been relentlessly searching for him.

Hansaram Bhati, a resident of Mumbai's Malad and engaged in the imitation jewellery business, was accompanying visiting relatives from Rajasthan when the unfortunate event transpired. Despite rescue operations, 13 lives were lost, highlighting the severity of the tragedy.

A relative of another victim, Deepak Wakchaure, called for government assistance, urging that jobs be provided to family members of the deceased. The collision has sparked demands for accountability and redress, as families continue to grapple with their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

