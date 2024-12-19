Ola Electric's Nationwide Expansion: 4,000 Outlets Boost EV Access
Ola Electric is set to significantly expand its presence by opening 4,000 new outlets by December 25. This move aims to make electric vehicles more accessible across India's metros and smaller towns. The initiative includes the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign and new product launches to cater to diverse markets.
Ola Electric announced its plan to dramatically increase its sales and service network by opening 4,000 outlets on December 25. This expansion is part of the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, aiming to bring electric vehicles (EVs) closer to consumers across India's urban and rural regions.
The Bengaluru-based company is leveraging its direct-to-consumer model to promote EV adoption and alleviate the financial burden of rising petrol prices and the high cost of ICE vehicle ownership. These new outlets will be strategically co-located with service facilities to ensure comprehensive customer support.
With recent product launches including the Gig and S1 Z scooter ranges, Ola Electric has made EVs more accessible with pricing starting at Rs 39,999. The company's expanded portfolio caters to a wide range of customer needs, setting the stage for an increased presence in the EV market.
