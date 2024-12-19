Mosel River Shipping Freeze: Impact on Grains and Rapeseed Transport

The Mosel River in Germany, a crucial transit route between Germany and France, will stay closed to cargo shipping in January, confirmed navigation authorities on Thursday. This extension comes after an accident damaged a lock, trapping vessels on the river.

The temporary lock, introduced to alleviate the blockage, has freed 26 of the trapped 74 freighters. However, the Mosel remains closed for reduced cargo operations as repairs commence in the new year. The work is forecasted to conclude by spring 2025.

The shipping halt has already impacted European markets, prompting rapeseed futures to rise and affecting trading on Euronext's platform, with physical deliveries to eastern France river ports suspended for February contracts due to the Mosel blockage.

