Left Menu

Pune Airport to be Renamed in Honor of Sant Tukaram Maharaj

Pune's Lohegaon Airport will be renamed as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport. Authorities have prepared a resolution to be sent to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action, marking a significant change for the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:10 IST
Pune Airport to be Renamed in Honor of Sant Tukaram Maharaj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune's Lohegaon Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation as it will soon be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.

The proposal to rename the airport comes as a part of recognizing the historical and cultural contributions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

The resolution, once finalized, will be forwarded to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action, marking a pivotal change for the airport facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024