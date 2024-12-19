Pune Airport to be Renamed in Honor of Sant Tukaram Maharaj
Pune's Lohegaon Airport will be renamed as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport. Authorities have prepared a resolution to be sent to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action, marking a significant change for the facility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune's Lohegaon Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation as it will soon be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.
The proposal to rename the airport comes as a part of recognizing the historical and cultural contributions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.
The resolution, once finalized, will be forwarded to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action, marking a pivotal change for the airport facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- airport
- Sant Tukaram
- Lohegaon
- renaming
- Civil Aviation
- Jagadguru
- facility
- transportation
- aviation
Advertisement