Pune Airport to be Renamed in Honor of Sant Tukaram Maharaj

Pune's Lohegaon Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation as it will soon be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.

The proposal to rename the airport comes as a part of recognizing the historical and cultural contributions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

The resolution, once finalized, will be forwarded to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action, marking a pivotal change for the airport facility.

