Govt Announces Closure of Rotorua's Apollo Hotel as Emergency Housing

The New Zealand Government has announced the planned closure of the Apollo Hotel in Rotorua as a Contracted Emergency Housing (CEH) facility, marking a significant step toward ending the use of motels for emergency accommodation in the region.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka stated that the Apollo Hotel will cease operations as a CEH by Auckland Anniversary 2025. This decision follows a 30% reduction in the number of households in CEH in Rotorua since the National Party assumed office.

"Our focus is on ending CEH in the Whakarewarewa area, starting with the Apollo Hotel," Minister Potaka said. "I also intend to see another CEH motel in Whakarewarewa exited by the end of March 2025."

In June, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development announced it would not renew consents for six of the original 13 motels and would stop using one COVID-19 motel. Today's announcement brings the total number of motels scheduled for exit by early 2025 to nine.

The Government remains committed to ending the long-term use of contracted emergency housing motels in Rotorua by the end of 2025.

The Apollo Hotel, located at 7 Tryon Street, has been operating as a CEH facility with a maximum capacity of 98 occupants across 39 units.

The Government's plan to phase out CEH facilities in Rotorua is part of a broader strategy to address housing challenges and provide more sustainable solutions for individuals and families in need.

Minister Potaka emphasized the Government's commitment to correcting what he described as the "social, moral, and financial catastrophe" that emergency housing had become under the previous administration.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has been actively involved in discussions and decisions regarding the use of motels for emergency housing, reflecting the community's concerns and the impact on local residents.

The closure of the Apollo Hotel and other CEH facilities is expected to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the Rotorua community, including social issues and the strain on local infrastructure.

The Government's commitment to ending the use of motels for emergency housing by the end of 2025 indicates a shift toward more permanent and sustainable housing solutions for those in need.

As the Government continues to implement its plan, further announcements regarding the closure of additional CEH facilities and the development of alternative housing solutions are anticipated.