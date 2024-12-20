Bihar Attracts Record Rs 1.8 Lakh Crore Investments

Sun Petrochemicals and the Adani Group joined an impressive lineup of industrial powerhouses committing a historic Rs 1.8 lakh crore in investments across various sectors in Bihar. This influx exceeds three times the state's earlier achievements from its inaugural investor meet.

During the closing of the two-day Bihar Business Connect 2024 investor summit, Industries & Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra announced the substantial investment proposals. Noteworthy memoranda of understanding, totaling Rs 1.8 lakh crore, have been finalized.

Sun Petrochemicals is set to invest Rs 36,700 crore in renewable energy, including hydro and solar projects, while the Adani Group plans to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for an ultra-supercritical thermal power facility. The summit also witnessed agreements in the renewable energy and food processing sectors by industry giants like NHPC and SLMG Beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)