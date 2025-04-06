Left Menu

Russia Tightens Grip: Troops Capture Basivka Amid Border Clashes

The village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region has reportedly been seized by Russian forces, as they engage in multiple settlements. Efforts to establish a buffer zone continue, while territories remain contested between the nations. Moscow holds key regions, though their control is widely disputed internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly captured the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region. This move comes amidst intense skirmishes in the area, with Russian troops striking Ukrainian forces across 12 settlements.

More than two years after tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated into conflict, a recent Russian offensive has now pushed Ukrainian forces out of Kursk region. The capture of Basivka signifies ongoing efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a strategic buffer zone along the border.

Currently, Russia controls around one-fifth of Ukraine, including the annexed territory of Crimea, despite widespread international opposition to Moscow's claims over certain regions. The situation remains volatile as both nations vie for control over contested territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

