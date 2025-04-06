Ram Navami Celebrated Amid Tight Security in Jharkhand
Ram Navami was marked with vibrant festivities and tightened security in Jharkhand. Temples saw long lines of devotees, and colorful processions filled the streets. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other officials joined the celebrations. Extensive security measures, including CCTV and drone monitoring, were implemented to ensure safety during the event.
Ram Navami celebrations were held with gusto and stringent security measures in Jharkhand on Sunday. The festivities saw a considerable turnout with devotees queuing outside temples from early morning.
Colorful processions further enlivened the celebration, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife taking part in the traditional prayers at the Ram Janaki Tapovan temple in Ranchi. Soren extended his good wishes to the public, highlighting the timeless values exemplified by Lord Ram.
Significant security arrangements were in place statewide, especially in key locations like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and others. CCTV, drones, and personnel fitted with bodycams vigilantly monitored the proceedings, while infrastructural logistics ensured smooth traffic flow and provided necessary amenities to devotees.
