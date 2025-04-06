Left Menu

Strengthening Foundations: BJP's Call for Waqf Board Legality and Ideological Integrity

BJP President JP Nadda emphasized that the Centre does not seek control over Waqf Boards, but insists on their operation within legal frameworks to enhance education, healthcare, and employment for Muslims. Marking BJP's 45th foundation day, Nadda highlighted the party's ideological steadfastness and growth, contrasting it with Congress's decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:10 IST
During BJP's 45th foundation day celebration, party president JP Nadda clarified that the Centre does not intend to control Waqf Boards but ensure their compliance with legal regulations. He stressed the importance of utilizing Waqf assets for boosting education, healthcare, and employment within the Muslim community.

Addressing party members, Nadda underscored the BJP's consistent growth due to its unwavering adherence to ideological roots, contrasting it with the Congress's declining fortunes attributed to ideological shifts. He praised the efforts of BJP stalwarts and the scientific approach to the party's expansion.

Nadda also highlighted BJP's accomplishments under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, including the abolishment of triple talaq, and emphasized the importance of their constitutional groundwork influenced by B R Ambedkar, urging members to educate the public about Congress's controversial past actions.

