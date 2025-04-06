Strengthening Foundations: BJP's Call for Waqf Board Legality and Ideological Integrity

During BJP's 45th foundation day celebration, party president JP Nadda clarified that the Centre does not intend to control Waqf Boards but ensure their compliance with legal regulations. He stressed the importance of utilizing Waqf assets for boosting education, healthcare, and employment within the Muslim community.

Addressing party members, Nadda underscored the BJP's consistent growth due to its unwavering adherence to ideological roots, contrasting it with the Congress's declining fortunes attributed to ideological shifts. He praised the efforts of BJP stalwarts and the scientific approach to the party's expansion.

Nadda also highlighted BJP's accomplishments under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, including the abolishment of triple talaq, and emphasized the importance of their constitutional groundwork influenced by B R Ambedkar, urging members to educate the public about Congress's controversial past actions.

