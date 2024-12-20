Left Menu

MTAR Technologies Soars with Rs 226 Crore Orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace

MTAR Technologies has secured orders worth Rs 226 crore across clean energy and aerospace sectors. The prominently larger order from Bloom Energy is valued at Rs 191 crore for clean energy projects. The company expects to complete most orders within a year, with remaining by April 2026.

  • Country:
  • India

MTAR Technologies announced on Friday the acquisition of substantial orders valued at Rs 226 crore in the booming clean energy and aerospace markets.

Of the total, Rs 191 crore is earmarked for projects under Bloom Energy, highlighting MTAR's expanding influence in the clean energy sector. The remaining Rs 35 crore comes from esteemed aerospace clients including Rafael, IMI Systems, and IAI.

The company, led by Managing Director Parvat Srinivas Reddy, anticipates completing the majority of these orders within one year, with the rest to be fulfilled by April 2026. MTAR operates eight manufacturing units, with a noteworthy export-focused facility in Hyderabad, reinforcing its long-standing partnerships with premier Indian and international OEMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

