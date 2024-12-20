Power Shift: European EV Battery Ambitions Draw on Chinese Expertise

The recent financial collapse of Northvolt marks a significant setback for Europe's aspirations to independently develop its electric vehicle battery sector. This is prompting European projects to increasingly depend on Chinese investment and technological support.

Slovakian start-up InoBat exemplifies this trend, as it recently secured 100 million euros in Series C funding, significantly aided by a partnership with China's Gotion. This joint venture is crucial for building gigafactories in Europe, highlighting the financial and competitive challenges faced by local EV battery startups.

Experts suggest that European battery ventures might have to rely on collaborations with established Chinese players to cope with increasing demands and risk-averse investors, amidst concerns exemplified by Northvolt's struggle to achieve scalable production.

