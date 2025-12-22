Left Menu

Koraput: A New Frontier in Tribal Tourism Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 160 crore initiative to develop tourism in Koraput. Highlighting the district's natural beauty, Majhi emphasized its potential as a tourist hub. He also praised the local produce and resources, while reaffirming the state's commitment to tribal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:18 IST
Koraput: A New Frontier in Tribal Tourism Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost tourism, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared an investment of Rs 160 crore for the tribal-dominated district of Koraput. Speaking at the 'Paraba' festival, he highlighted Koraput's natural allure, drawing visitors globally.

The chief minister underscored the district's attractions, from Deomali's peak to Duduma waterfall, positioning it as a burgeoning tourism hub. Local treasures like Koraput coffee and bauxite further enhance its appeal.

Majhi affirmed the government's dedication to tribal and Dalit welfare, allocating over Rs 68,000 crore in the state budget. His visit included inaugurating and laying foundation stones for numerous development projects to spur the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025