Koraput: A New Frontier in Tribal Tourism Development
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 160 crore initiative to develop tourism in Koraput. Highlighting the district's natural beauty, Majhi emphasized its potential as a tourist hub. He also praised the local produce and resources, while reaffirming the state's commitment to tribal welfare.
In a significant move to boost tourism, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared an investment of Rs 160 crore for the tribal-dominated district of Koraput. Speaking at the 'Paraba' festival, he highlighted Koraput's natural allure, drawing visitors globally.
The chief minister underscored the district's attractions, from Deomali's peak to Duduma waterfall, positioning it as a burgeoning tourism hub. Local treasures like Koraput coffee and bauxite further enhance its appeal.
Majhi affirmed the government's dedication to tribal and Dalit welfare, allocating over Rs 68,000 crore in the state budget. His visit included inaugurating and laying foundation stones for numerous development projects to spur the region's growth.
